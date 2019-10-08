Regulator gives green light to private medicinal cannabis clinic

Sapphire Medical Clinic has been approved by the CQC

Sapphire Medical Clinic, a medicinal cannabis clinic based in London, has received the green light from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The approval means it is the first medical clinic with an integrated medical cannabis offering in the UK to receive official registration to operate from the regulator.

Sapphire Medical Clinic is now in a position to offer access to medical cannabis for all conditions acknowledged to benefit from it.

The clinic will do so as part of a comprehensive treatment pathway, including other conventional pharmaceutical drugs and treatments.

The Harley Street-based clinic is the first of what will grow into a national network. It will primarily work on a second opinion basis, accepting referrals from GPs and other specialists. The Sapphire team also plans to build the first UK-wide national database recording how patients react to medicinal cannabis.

