RedArc creates mental health department

RedArc Nurses has launched a specialist mental health department.

RedArc said patients will continue to be supported by a single dedicated nurse adviser, however the new team approach will enable specialist knowledge to be better shared with the aim of further improving patient outcomes.

Reporting into Sue Kinsella, head of nursing services, the team will be headed up by Alison Simmons, senior mental health nurse adviser. It includes five other mental health nurses with specific experience in the fields of dementia, trauma, substance misuse, care of the elderly and general practice.

Christine Husbands (pictured), managing director for RedArc Nurses, said the business has seen an unprecedented influx in the need for mental health support, driven by awareness of access, the removal of associated stigmas and pressures faced by the state health system.

“Some of the people who need mental health support are extremely high risk and by working collectively on cases, we’ll be able to provide even more tailored support,” she explained.

Insurers often provide access to mental health support for policyholders as an added-value service via critical illness, income protection and healthcare. However, RedArc said they should familiarise themselves with exactly what type of mental health support they are offering because some policies only offer light-touch support.

“It’s a really positive step that increasing numbers of insurers have the mental health of their customers on their radar. However, speed of access and quality of advice are two areas that insurers should really review to ensure that in the case of a policyholder being seriously unwell, there is no delay in treatment,” added Husbands.