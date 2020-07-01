The Human Givens Institute (HGI) has been added to RedArc’s curated panel of nearly 30 professional bodies, which is used by RedArc’s nurses to select therapies for individuals where external specialist support is needed.

A spokesman for Red Arc said HGI’s “problem-solving approach” is aimed at “working with the ‘here and now’” and is an “effective brief therapy” and is suitable for individuals who have anxiety and anger disorders, depression, stress, phobias, addiction, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and relationship problems.

The professional body represents the interests of “those who work in alignment with the givens of human nature”.

Proponents of the human givens method – which was developed 20 years ago – say it uses a “practical, fluid approach, which centres on the understanding that, when essential emotional needs are met and our innate mental resources are used correctly, a human being will be emotionally and mentally healthy”.

Christine Husbands (pictured), Managing Director for RedArc, said that many people initially think they know what sort of therapy they need but without a professional understanding of different approaches, it is “impossible” to judge what it going to be most beneficial.

She said: “Because our nurses have a huge wealth of knowledge about the variety of therapies available, when an individual undertakes a clinical assessment with us, we are able to get them on the road to recovery extremely quickly with a course of therapy or therapies best suited to their individual needs.

“Being able to refer individuals to HGI-approved therapists gives us an additional option for clients where we feel a forward-thinking type of approach is most suitable.

“We know that for the right individual, human givens therapy can achieve significant improvements within a very short timeframe.”

Any specialist third parties that RedArc utilises, must meet strict criteria. In the UK, the Human Givens Institute’s professional register is accredited by the Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care, an independent statutory body accountable to parliament.