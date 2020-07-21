Ramsay currently operates Euxton Hall Hospital in Lancashire

Ramsay Health Care Group, the private healthcare group, has begun building work on a new “state-of-the-art” day surgery hospital in Lancashire.

Ramsay UK boss Dr Andy Jones: Provider has ‘proven track record’ of ‘great’ day surgery care

The facility, at Matrix Park, Buckshaw Village in Chorley, will provide services for NHS, insured and self-pay patients within the local community and further afield.

A Ramsay spokesman said that the new facility will be an extension of services offered by Fulwood Hall Hospital and Euxton Hall Hospital, which are part of the Ramsay group.

Warden Construction has been appointed to build the new facility, which is due to be completed in July 2021 and will provide care across a range of specialities including breast, gynaecology, general surgery, orthopaedic and urology.

The new facility includes an outpatient department, a day case theatre and purpose built endoscopy and physiotherapy units. It will also provide multi-modality diagnostic services including a static MRI and CT scanner.

In addition the facility has eighty car parking spaces and eight electric car charging stations, the spokesman said.

It is hoped the new facility will bring approximately 70 employment opportunities to the area.

Chris Greenslade, Hospital Director at Euxton Hall Hospital, is overseeing the project and the management of the new facility.

He said: “Not only will this bring new jobs to the area; it will also build on Euxton Hall and Fulwood Hall Hospitals’ clinical reputation to provide high quality care for all our patients.”

Dr Andy Jones, CEO of Ramsay Health Care UK, said that the hospital group has “a proven track record of delivering great care” to our patients in a day case model and it is “thrilled” to be building the new facility.