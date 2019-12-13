Radiography and mental health facing greater staff shortages

Radiography and mental health are facing worsening NHS staff shortages, it has been warned.

The Council of Deans of Health has drawn up an “at risk” list of courses struggling to attract and retain enough students following the removal of the student bursary in 2017.

The courses include radiography, mental health nursing, learning disability nursing, podiatry, prosthetics, orthotics (the provision of devices such as splints, braces and helmets), and orthoptics, which focuses on treatments for eye conditions.

Universities said there are already NHS staff shortages in these specialisms and without a reliable training pipeline the situation will get worse.

Prof Brian Webster-Henderson, chair of the Council of Deans, stated: “There is a real risk that there will be closures to courses and this means a risk to the public. For instance, radiography is a key part of providing treatment for the NHS national cancer plan.”

According to the Guardian, some courses have already been axed. Portsmouth University, for instance, is closing its radiotherapy and oncology degree, having secured only two firm acceptances for 2019-20.

One of the key problems is it is more difficult to attract older learners – a core market for these health subjects – since the bursary was removed and £9,250-a-year fees introduced for nursing and allied health students.

Alex Partner, programme leader in radiography at Derby University, told the newspaper her subject is one of the most costly courses a university can run. “We need huge investment in x-ray and other imaging kit like software, and as technology keeps advancing you can’t just buy it once and it will stay current.” There are currently 44,000 nursing vacancies across the NHS, and leaked government documents suggesting this could reach 70,000 in five years.