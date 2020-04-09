Health and care staff 'pushed to their limits' likely to boost public’s 'long-term support, trust and admiration' for health service, poll shows

Public satisfaction with the NHS jumped to 60% across the UK in 2019 – up 7% from the year before.

Research carried out for The King’s Fund and the Nuffield Trust shows the significant increase marks a turnaround from declines in 2017 and 2018 which saw public satisfaction with the health service drop to 53%, the lowest level in a decade.

Researchers said that worsening waiting times are usually behind dissatisfaction levels.

Pre-coronavirus public attitudes to NHS % of public satisfied with NHS (2019) 60% % of public satisified by NHS (2017/18) 53% % of public that think the standard of

NHS care will get better 29% % of public that think the standard of

NHS care will get worse 42% % of public concerned by NHS staffing

levels (2019) 62% % of public concerned by NHS staffing

levels (2018) 52% % of people dissatisfied waiting times for GP

appointments and hospital treatment (57%) 57% % of people that think the govt doesn’t

spend enough money on the NHS (49%) 49% % of people satisfied with GP services (2019) 68% % of people satisfied with GP services (2018) 63% % of people satisfied with social care services 29% % of people dissatisfied with social care services 37% Source: The King’s Fund/The Nuffield Trust

But high profile spending pledges made before and while the survey was carried out may well be the reason for the turnaround in public sentiment.

Questions commissioned by the two think tanks were put to the public by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) as part of their gold standard British Social Attitudes Survey. The annual survey was carried out several months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen health and care services placed under unprecedented pressure.

Perceived inadequate staffing levels was the cause for most of the disquiet, jumping to 62% – an increase of 10% percentage points since 2018.

This was followed by waiting times for GP appointments and hospital treatment (57%) and a view that the government doesn’t spend enough money on the NHS (49%).

“Seeing health and care staff pushed to their limits in the current crisis may only reinforce the public’s long-term support, trust and admiration for the NHS and their willingness to pay for it” Dan Wellings, The King’s Fund

As in previous years, the public still “overwhelmingly” believes that the NHS faces a “major or severe” funding problem – in spite of Government pledges throughout the last General Election of record levels of expenditure on the health service. Eight in ten people believe the NHS is starved of funds – down from 86% in the previous year – and the report authors warn that higher satisfaction rates with the NHS may not unless waiting times and staffing shortages are addressed.

The public remains pessimistic about the health service’s future, with 42% thinking the standard of care will get worse and only 29%.

However, this is a marked improvement from the previous year when 51% expected care to deteriorate.

Report author John Appleby, Chief Economist at the Nuffield Trust, said: “This survey was carried out in 2019 when the NHS was struggling with severe staffing shortages and consistently missing waiting time targets.

So at first glance, it may seem surprising to see a jump in public satisfaction.”

Justified public concern over NHS staffing shortages is likely to increase as health service workers shoulder the relentless physical and mental 24/7 strain of COVID-19

But since the summer of 2018 and in the first months after Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, the public has heard a lot about plans for substantial extra spending on the NHS. That may have sparked a sense of optimism.

He added: “The question is how long it will last unless we see those promises being delivered soon.”

Report author Dan Wellings, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, said the COVID-19 outbreak will put health and care services under “extraordinary” strain over the coming months and this will “undoubtedly” have a longer-term impact on public attitudes to the NHS.

Wellings said: “Seeing health and care staff pushed to their limits in the current crisis may only reinforce the public’s long-term support, trust and admiration for the NHS and their willingness to pay for it.

“Just possibly some of that concern and appreciation may also start to extend to social care as well.”

The research also found that satisfaction with GP services was 68% in 2019 – a significant 5% increase over the previous year.

The majority (54%) of people surveyed said that if extra funding were needed for the NHS they would prefer it to come from either general taxation, or specially earmarked taxes.

Satisfaction with social care services remains much worse with 37% dissatisfied and 29% satisfied. There has been no significant change here.