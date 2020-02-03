Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Prostate overtakes breast as the most common form of cancer

Number of annual cases have risen by 150% since 1995
Emily Perryman 3rd February 2020
Prostate cancer has overtaken breast cancer to become the most commonly diagnosed form of the disease in England.

Diagnoses have risen from 41,201 in 2017 to 49,209 in 2018.

The number of annual cases has increased by 150% since 1995, when there were just 19,533, according to the figures published in The Times.

Over the past 25 years, prostate cancer has risen from the fourth most commonly diagnosed form of cancer to the first. It has overtaken bowel, lung and most recently breast cancer.

Peter Johnson, the NHS’s national clinical director for cancer, said that with well-known figures like Rod Stewart, Stephen Fry and Bill Turnbull all talking openly about their diagnosis, more people will be aware of the risk.

The main risk factors for the disease are being over 50 and having a family history of the disease.

