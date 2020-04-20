Improved diagnosis behind the figures - but impact of COVID-19 still unknown

Deaths from prostate cancer are forecast to fall in the UK – and across Europe – this year, thanks to better diagnosis and treatment.

Research suggests that the mortality rate is predicted to decline this year by 7.1% in the EU since 2015, with 78,800 men expected to die from the disease in 2020.

And in the UK, the researchers forecast there will be 11.99 prostate cancer deaths per 100,000 men in 2020, compared to 13.25 per 100,000 in 2015, a drop of 9.5% when adjusted for age.

The research, though, was carried out before the potential impact of COVID-19 on healthcare systems is felt.

Professor Carlo La Vecchia, of the University of Milan’s School of Medicine in Italy, who led the study said: “Across the EU as a whole, the key message from these prostate cancer death rates is to adopt up-to-date surgery and radiotherapy techniques, together with newer androgen deprivation therapy.”

The findings were based on World Health Organisation and Eurostat databases for 1970-2015 and were age-standardised.