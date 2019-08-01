Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Prosecutions against care homes and NHS hospitals up by a third

Charity warns older people’s safety is at risk from ‘broken care system’
Emily Perryman 1st August 2019

Prosecutions and other criminal enforcement actions unsafe care homes and NHS hospitals have risen a third in a year, figures show.

Official figures reveal there were 211 criminal enforcement actions against failing providers last year – a rise from 159 the year before.

The statistics from the Care Quality Commission, reported by the Telegraph, also show a sharp rise in civil actions against providers from 781 to 906. 

Care homes and hospitals have been fined over deaths, residents falling down stairs, burns and errors in the handling of medicines.

George McNamara, director of policy at charity Independent Age, warned that the safety of older people is being put at risk from a broken social care system and overstretched NHS.

“Older people have nowhere else to turn. Fixing social care is now a national emergency, and the government needs to urgently bring forward proposals and publish the social care green paper,” he said.

The number of serious injuries in care homes has almost doubled since 2011, with 43,594 reports in 2018, compared with 23,709 seven years before.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc