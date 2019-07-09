Promotions at HCML

The rehabilitation case management team at HCML has promoted two high profile clinicians to its catastrophic and multi-track operations management team.

Declan Egan is a qualified osteopath experienced in spinal conditions and fractures who has also managed complex polytrauma, persistent pain and intricate amputee rehabilitation.

Egan joins HCML from 3d Rehabilitation where he was clinical operations manager. He was previously rehabilitation case manager at Argent Rehabilitation and an occupational health case manager for FirstAssist/Capita.

Egan’s role includes exploring innovative orthotics and the role of vocational routine in rehabilitation. He has competed internationally in cycling and as a motorcyclist, and he has personal experience of road traffic accidents and multiple fractures including a non-union fracture of the lower limb.

Front-line registered paramedic and disability specialist, Kate Barton, who joined HCML in 2015 from London Ambulance Service as a rehabilitation case manager, is promoted to become clinical operations manager.

Barton said: “As a paramedic, you are with people at the most frightening experiences in their lives, which has given me a huge understanding of people’s experiences and building personalised rehabilitation plans and putting them into practice.”

HCML chief executive Keith Bushnell said: “We have totally transformed our multi-track and catastrophic case-load in recent years largely by attracting the best specialist case managers, with a team that covers the UK in full. We continue to hire the best specialists who either want to work or in management, to re-build lives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Declan and to congratulate Kate on her new role.

“Our mission is to always have the strongest national network of specialist case managers with clinical excellence in all fields to offer bespoke case management services to help each client maximise recovery and independence.”