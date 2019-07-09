Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Promotions at HCML

Catastrophic and multi-track operation management appointments
David Sawers 9th July 2019

The rehabilitation case management team at HCML has promoted two high profile clinicians to its catastrophic and multi-track operations management team.

Declan Egan is a qualified osteopath experienced in spinal conditions and fractures who has also managed complex polytrauma, persistent pain and intricate amputee rehabilitation.

Egan joins HCML from 3d Rehabilitation where he was clinical operations manager. He was previously rehabilitation case manager at Argent Rehabilitation and an occupational health case manager for FirstAssist/Capita.

Egan’s role includes exploring innovative orthotics and the role of vocational routine in rehabilitation. He has competed internationally in cycling and as a motorcyclist, and he has personal experience of road traffic accidents and multiple fractures including a non-union fracture of the lower limb.

Front-line registered paramedic and disability specialist, Kate Barton, who joined HCML in 2015 from London Ambulance Service as a rehabilitation case manager, is promoted to become clinical operations manager.

Barton said: “As a paramedic, you are with people at the most frightening experiences in their lives, which has given me a huge understanding of people’s experiences and building personalised rehabilitation plans and putting them into practice.”

HCML chief executive Keith Bushnell said: “We have totally transformed our multi-track and catastrophic case-load in recent years largely by attracting the best specialist case managers, with a team that covers the UK in full. We continue to hire the best specialists who either want to work or in management, to re-build lives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Declan and to congratulate Kate on her new role.

“Our mission is to always have the strongest national network of specialist case managers with clinical excellence in all fields to offer bespoke case management services to help each client maximise recovery and independence.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc