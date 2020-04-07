Cyrill, Jessan, Rohini and Christina get ready for another COVID-19 shift at HCA Healthcare UK’s Princess Grace Hospital in London

The unsung work of individuals in the independent and private healthcare sectors is getting some attention – on social media, at least.

Hospitals and workers in the independent and private sector have been working around the clock as part of the national effort against coronavirus.

Spire Healthcare employees got the ventilators going

A ground-breaking deal was made last month between NHS England and the independent/private healthcare sector which has seen almost all of the capacity at their facilities taken up by COVID-19 patients.

HCA Healthcare UK’s contact centre team is keeping the front line the support they need

Well-deserved credit is being showered upon NHS workers – some of whom have worked themselves to breaking point.

But there are also unsung heroes – porters, nurses, consultants, screening technicians, logistics and admin staff – who are working equally as hard in the independent and private sector.

Health Insurance & Protection would like to say thank you to everyone – in the private and public sector – that is working hard on behalf of all of us.