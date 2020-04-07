The unsung work of individuals in the independent and private healthcare sectors is getting some attention – on social media, at least.
Hospitals and workers in the independent and private sector have been working around the clock as part of the national effort against coronavirus.
A ground-breaking deal was made last month between NHS England and the independent/private healthcare sector which has seen almost all of the capacity at their facilities taken up by COVID-19 patients.
Well-deserved credit is being showered upon NHS workers – some of whom have worked themselves to breaking point.
But there are also unsung heroes – porters, nurses, consultants, screening technicians, logistics and admin staff – who are working equally as hard in the independent and private sector.
Health Insurance & Protection would like to say thank you to everyone – in the private and public sector – that is working hard on behalf of all of us.