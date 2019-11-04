Private Practice Register to be fully rolled-out to hospitals by early 2020

Healthcode has revealed plans to complete the roll-out of The Private Practice Register (PPR) to more than 300 independent hospitals and NHS Private Patient Units (PPUs) by early 2020.

The PPR now has more than 16,000 practitioner profiles which are managed and kept up-to-date by the practitioners themselves.

More than 40% of practitioners have made amendments to their PPR profile so far in 2019. Data is housed securely in a dedicated data warehouse in the UK and access is via encrypted connections.

All hospitals will have access to The PPR basic service, which will enable them to search the database for consultants and practitioners who have been linked to their organisation. They can then view basic information from the profiles including their name, specialty registration body and details of their practice at the relevant hospital.

To help with clinical governance, hospitals will also be able to view profile alerts about GMC warnings, overdue indemnity insurance and overdue appraisals for all profiles associated to their site.

Hospitals can also subscribe to The PPR standard service, which offers more information and features to support consultant oversight. For example, they can view the full profile of clinicians including their NHS and private practice, qualifications, medical secretary details, bank payment details and GMC status. They will also receive notifications of updates to a clinician’s profile including GMC warnings which are available through Healthcode’s GMC republication license.

The next update of The PPR will augment this with fields showing practitioners’ responsible officer, designated body, revalidation status, when their GMC fees are due and where else they hold practising privileges.

Hospitals can only correct and update information about a practitioner’s work within their own organisation, such as practice hours and start and end dates of practice. The practitioner is notified when these changes are made.

Fiona Booth, Healthcode’s head of provider programmes and strategy, said The PPR will be another means of demonstrating to Care Quality Commission inspectors that a hospital has embedded measures to improve oversight of practising privileges and clinical governance.

“And with the Paterson Inquiry report due soon, it is important that the private healthcare sector shows the public that we can put our own house in order,” she added. “We will continue to work closely with our hospital user groups to ensure that The PPR provides the insights they need.”