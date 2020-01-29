Private hospital says claims will be covered by indemnity insurance

Spire Healthcare has said a scandal involving allegedly unnecessary shoulder operations at its hospital in Solihull will not have material financial impact on the company.

It was recently revealed that Spire had suspended orthopaedic consultant Habib Rahman, who had practising privileges at Spire Parkway Hospital and is currently employed by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust.

More than 217 patients have been recalled over concerns about the surgery they received by Rahman.

In a stock exchange announcement, Spire said that claims arising as a result of the process should be met by Rahman and his insurance.

“We do not expect the company to have a material financial exposure to such claims,” it stated.

Spire added that it would defend any claims brought against the company, but these would be covered by Spire’s existing indemnity arrangements “which have been significantly strengthened in recent years”.

“This investigation reflects the complex challenges faced by all healthcare providers undertaking these reviews, where the issues under consideration are the exercise of clinical judgement and the management of patients over a period of care,” it added.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull is the same hospital where rogue breast cancer surgeon Ian Paterson practised. He was jailed in 2017 for carrying out unnecessary operations and Spire had to pay £27m in damages.