Eight-strong chain in the UK also runs 200 facilities across UAE

A private hospital operator that runs eight independent sector facilities in the UK could have found a buyer after its parents collapsed earlier this year.

Health Insurance & Protection reported

on the financial difficulties earlier this year

Hospital operator NMC Health’s entity in the UAE, NMC Healthcare LLC, is considering applying for restructuring and insolvency proceedings locally, it has been reported.

NMC Health is the largest private healthcare provider in the UAE, operating more than 200 facilities including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

City sources told Reuters and the Financial Mail on Sunday that the entity is looking at options to file under spcial Abu Dhabi laws relating to insolvency and corporate restructuring.

The move comes three months after NMC Health plc, the London-listed holding company for the hospital group, went into administration in April after months of difficulties over its finances.

NMC Health bought Aspen Healthcare in 2018 for £10m from Tenet Healthcare as part of its expansion into the UK. It runs eight private hospitals in Britain, including in London and the South East, Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland.

Like other private/independent sector hospitals in the UK, they have been providing support to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.