More than 98% of patients reported positive outcomes after hip replacement surgery

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has published the latest infections and health outcomes data for private acute procedures.

The figures, which cover the period between 1 October 2018 and 30 September 2019, show the total number of hospital sites reporting their infections fell by 12, with 270 hospitals reporting publishable infections.

There were 306 reported healthcare associated infection (HCAIs) in the year across 1.4 million bed days. This represents a slight increase in the overall HCAI infection rate from 21.1 to 21.4 infections per 100,000 bed days since the previous reporting period (July 2018 to June 2019).

There were 52 reported surgical site infections (SSI) across 29,679 patients undergoing hip and knee replacement procedures, which is seven fewer infections than in the previous period. The overall percentage risk was unchanged at 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the percentage of patients reporting positive health improvement following hip replacement surgery has dropped slightly from 98.8% to 98.4% since the previous reporting period, and for hip revision surgery it has risen from 87.9% to 89.9%.

For knee replacement surgery, the percentage of patients reporting positive health improvement changed slightly from 95.3% to 95.2%, with knee revision surgery up from 84.9% to 91.2%.