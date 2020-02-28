Private healthcare e-billing volumes reach record high

More than 25,000 independent practitioners have registered to use e-billing

Private healthcare providers submitted more than seven million electronic bills to insurers in 2019, figures from Healthcode show.

The organisation, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, said the volume of PMI bills was 12% higher than in 2018 (6.3 million) and accounted for more than £3.3bn in revenues for the sector.

For the second year running, the majority of electronic bills were submitted by consultants and other non-hospital providers. They submitted four million e-bills compared with 2.9 million from hospitals.

There was an 18% year-on-year increase in e-bills from non-hospital providers, compared with a rise of 4% from the hospital sector where electronic billing is already standard practice.

More than 25,000 independent practitioners are registered to use the billing service alongside more than 300 hospitals.

Healthcode was established in 2000 to develop dedicated electronic billing technology for the private healthcare sector. The free online service began in 2002.

Peter Connor, Healthcode’s managing director, said the organisation has led the way in developing industry-wide billing and coding standards to make the billing process more accurate and efficient.

“While we are now more than a billing provider, the same concerns have informed our approach to developing all our online services throughout the last 20 years, most recently The Private Practice Register (The PPR). Put simply, we want to use our expertise and secure platform to help the independent healthcare sector to work together, use data effectively and deliver high quality services,” he stated.