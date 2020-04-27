The Prime Minister returned to full-time duties in Downing Street this morning after recovering from coronavirus.

Boris Johnson is expected to focus on the best way to ease the lockdown that flies against his ideals of freedom and individual liberty.

The PM has been out of action for several weeks after being laid low by the killer virus.

Whitehall sources say that he has grudgingly obeyed doctor’s orders not to return to front line duties until he was in the best shape.

The impact of coronavirus – it is not just an illness that affects that elderly and vulnerable – was made clear by the Prime Minister’s own condition.

But now there is a sense that this week will see Johnson galvanise efforts to get a lid on the virus and gradually ease the country back into normality.

He is also facing pressure from business leaders including billionaires Peter Hargreaves, Michael Spencer and Phones4u founder John Caudwell to ease social restrictions.

Deaths from coronavirus in the UK stand at just over 20,700.