Health Insurance & Protection
Portugal considers subsidised healthcare for Brits after Brexit

Cover would continue even if a deal isn’t agreed on the EHIC
Emily Perryman 21st February 2020

Portugal is considering offering British tourists subsidised post-Brexit healthcare as part of a series of measures that aim to minimise the disruption of Brexit to its economy.

According to the Guardian, tourism minister Rita Marques said Portugal is examining a unilateral offer to ensure cover offered by the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) can continue if a deal is not struck on it during this year’s trade talks.

“We are looking to guarantee this health cover next year,” she said. “We are currently looking at how often it is used and if it is making a positive impact. We are in the process of testing this and the other ideas right now.”

Under the plans, a British person would pay the same as a Portuguese person when visiting a GP or hospital, Marques said.

In Portugal where it costs between €14 (£11.70) and €18 for emergency medical services and between €9 and €45 for a consultation with a GP or health centre.

The EHIC grants EU citizens access to free or reduced-cost healthcare while on holiday in the EU and the European Economic Area. But unless a deal is agreed to continue with the system, the cover for Britons will disappear on 1 January 2021.

