Political parties urged to introduce free personal care for the elderly

Think tank is also calling for providers to meet certain ethical standards

Free personal care for the elderly and a charter requiring care providers to meet minimum standards are some of the measures political parties should consider when compiling their manifestos, a think tank has suggested.

A report by the IPPR argues that social care has faced a near-permanent crisis, with resources increasingly constrained while demand rises.

It states that many providers in the sector are now failing to deliver high-quality care for all and are operating risky debt-fuelled business models.

As a result, the IPPR is calling for the introduction of free personal care in England and a commitment to meeting the pressures from an ageing society at a cost of up to £10bn per year by 2020/21. This would expand the principle of free at the point of need from the NHS to social care and would be funded out of increases in general taxation.

It also recommends the creation of a Social Care Transformation Fund worth £2bn over five years (£400m per year) to spread best practice care models, improving care quality and standards.

Meanwhile, an Ethical Commissioning Charter would ensure that social care providers who receive state funding are required to meet basic standards on workforce pay and conditions, quality of care and their financial management or face being replaced by state providers.

Harry Quilter-Pinner, IPPR senior research fellow, argued that every political leader for a generation has promised to solve the social care crisis but none have kept their word.

“This must change. All political parties should commit to introducing and fully funding free personal care, so social care is ‘free at the point of need’ just like the NHS,” he said. “Money alone will not solve the problem. Our social care system needs bold reform.”