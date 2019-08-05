VitalityHealth extends moratorium discount

Eligible customers can get a further 15% off their premiums

VitalityHealth has extended its moratorium underwriting to provide personal healthcare customers with additional savings if they satisfy certain criteria.

Moratorium underwriting enables consumers to gain cover for pre-existing conditions, once they have satisfied the insurer’s period for going treatment or medication free.

The new Moratorium+ offering allows customers to receive an extra 15% discount if they answer “no” to the following medical declaration: “In the last three years, has your customer or any other person to be insured on this plan: experienced symptoms, or received any advice from healthcare professional, or received treatment or have treatment planned or expected (including prescribed or over the counter medication).”

If the customer cannot answer “no”, they will be given Vitality’s standard moratorium pricing.

Niall Scott, director of Healthcare Clarity, a health insurance broker, said the new Moratorium+ discount will allow VitalityHealth to become more competitive for those who are new to health insurance.