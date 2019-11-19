Priory Group appoints MD for private mental healthcare and addiction service

Group expects 'significant' growth in demand across the sector

The Priory Group has appointed a new managing director for its private mental healthcare and addiction services.

Paul Pritchard has taken on the newly-created role at the UK’s largest independent mental healthcare provider.

Priory said it is one of a number of appointments made in recent months in anticipation of increased market demand and “significant” growth in the sector.

Other appointments include Sabrina Cator, promoted from Priory placement specialist to service development director, and Joe McEvoy who has been recruited from outside the organisation to the newly-created position of director of innovation and digital.

Pritchard said: “The demand for mental healthcare in the UK is rising, and patients’ requirements need to be met.

“We recognise private mental health services are an area of growth and investment for us.

“We have invested £6.9m in Roehampton Hospital alone since January 2018 to ensure it is the best possible environment for treatment and recovery.

“We are also taking advantage of emerging opportunities to enhance service delivery through the launch of digital treatment options as part of our new Priory Connect service.”