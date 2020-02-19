Nuffield Health St Bart’s hospital reaches milestone

City of London’s first independent hospital, has now been built

Nuffield Health is celebrating a major milestone in the construction of St Bartholomew’s hospital in the City of London.

Nuffield Health at St Bartholomew’s will feature 48 bedrooms, four operating theatres and 28 consultation rooms.

It will specialise in cardiology, cardiac surgery, oncology and orthopaedics, as well as other surgical and medical specialties, when it opens in spring 2021.

The £65m building will also provide physiotherapy and diagnostics, and will complement Nuffield’s 35 consumer fitness and wellbeing clubs, 63 on-site corporate gyms and 150 GPs in the catchment area, which will refer patients to the hospital.

Maxine Estop Green, hospital director, said: “It is always something to celebrate when you reach this stage of a major build, particularly with a project as complex as this one.”

She added that the history of the site and the constrained space in which the team worked presented significant challenges, but they are on schedule to open the hospital next spring.