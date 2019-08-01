Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Nuffield Health’s cystic fibrosis exercise programme signs 10th partner

University Hospitals of Leicester joins programme for young people
Emily Perryman 1st August 2019

Nuffield Health has signed up the 10th NHS partner to its cystic fibrosis exercise programme.

It has joined forces with University Hospitals of Leicester for the programme, which provides free, tailored personal training and exercise to young people aged five to 17 living with cystic fibrosis, as well as free access to swimming facilities to under-fives.

The programme, accredited by CIMSPA (the Chartered for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity), is designed to encourage young people to enjoy taking part in exercise while seeking to maintain or improve their lung function.

Parents of the children are provided with free access to the gym during personal training sessions to encourage the families to be active together. Nuffield Health will shortly be expanding this so any family members living at the same address can access its gyms at any time.

Nuffield Health’s charity and medical director Dr Davina Deniszczyc said: “We are incredibly proud of how our programme helps improve the health and wellbeing of these young people and look forward to increasing our reach to 480 patients by 2020.”

