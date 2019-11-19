Keith Gibbs takes on advisory role at AI dementia tech firm

Keith Gibbs, the former chief executive of AXA PPP healthcare and recipient of the Health Insurance & Protection Outstanding Contribution Award in 2017, has joined the advisory board of Cognetivity Neurosciences.

The appointment is the latest in a number of non-executive directorship roles taken on by Gibbs (pictured) since he announced his retirement from AXA PPP at the end of 2018, after 17 years at the organisation.

Cognivity Neurosciences is a technology company based in North America and Europe which is currently developing an Integrated Cognitive Assessment Artificial Intelligence tool in an effort to improve the early diagnosis of dementia.

Cognetivity Neurosciences CEO Dr Sina Habibi said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Keith to the company.

“Given the length of his tenure in senior leadership at AXA, few can match his understanding of the health insurance industry or the strength and breadth of his connections.

“His recent appointments and continued non-executive directorship at AXA demonstrate the high esteem in which he is held in the industry.”

Dr Habibi added: “By bringing a fresh, client perspective, he is the perfect person to help us develop our customer network and tailor our offering to meet the specific needs of the health insurance and healthcare provider industries.

“As such, his involvement represents a significant step in our commercial rollout plan.”

Gibbs said: “I believe Cognetivity has developed ground-breaking technology that meets a clear social need by transforming the diagnosis of early-stage dementia, delivering dramatic improvements in both efficacy and efficiency.

“This is cutting-edge technology, which revolutionises the assessment of cognitive ability, and I am tremendously excited by its enormous potential for widespread application across a number of fields. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join such a talented team and to assist them in fulfilling their outstanding commercial potential.”

Since retiring as chief executive of AXA PPP healthcare, Gibbs has taken on non-executive roles on the Advisory Board of private healthcare group HCA and at Bluecrest Health Screening.

In addition, he holds non-executive director roles at AXA Global Healthcare, AXA Venture Partners SA and Saga Services Ltd.

Between 2002 and 2018, Gibbs also sat on the council of the International Federation of Health Plans.