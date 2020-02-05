Healix customers gain access to Ascenti’s physio and MSK services

Ascenti has a network of more than 300 clinics nationwide

Healix Health Services has partnered with physiotherapy provider Ascenti to offer its corporate healthcare trust customers access to Ascenti’s network of physiotherapists and digital musculoskeletal (MSK) services.

Healix customers will be able to access Ascenti’s network of more than 300 clinics nationwide, as well as its new digitally-enabled physiotherapy and MSK services, which include virtual physiotherapy consultations over the phone and rehabilitation support via the app PhysioNow.

Stephanie Dobrikova, chief executive at Ascenti, said the two organisations share the same values and commitment to providing patients with the best possible experience and treatment, while delivering an optimal service model to business clients.

“With our extensive expertise providing MSK outsourcing solutions to the insurance and healthcare sectors, and our industry leading technology, we are bringing Healix Health Services customers a modern digitally-enabled physiotherapy service that will enhance their experience overall,” she claimed.

Mike Barnes, operations director at Healix Health Services, said the partnership is an exciting step in how it manages MSK claims for clients, building upon its existing clinically-led pathway.

“We have been impressed by Ascenti’s use of technology to support and enhance the customer journey and their commitment to patient treatment and care,” he added.