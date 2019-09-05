Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Bupa offers two months’ free health insurance

New customers can save 16% off their annual policy premium
Emily Perryman 5th September 2019

Bupa will offer new customers two months’ free health insurance if they take out a Bupa By You policy between 10 September and 8 October.

New members can save the equivalent of 16% off the annual policy premium, with the free two months being applied to months 11 and 12.

Bupa By You includes Comprehensive, which covers diagnosis, treatment and aftercare, and Treatment and Care, which is for those who are happy to get diagnosed by the NHS but would like to be treated privately.

“As a Bupa intermediary we are excited to be able to pass this offer onto those looking to compare the health insurance market,” said Kyle Godden, director at Healthcare Clarity. “In our opinion Bupa is becoming more competitively priced and accessible for first time buyers of health insurance.”

