The UK Government has agreed contracts worth £1.7bn to deal with COVID-19 – and independent/private sector hospitals have secured the bulk of it.

Independent analysts Tussell said that almost 400 contracts have been signed by the Government as it wrestles with the ongoing pandemic.

A landmark deal between the independent/private hospital sector and the Government was agreed earlier this year, which saw the block-booking of beds to treat state-funded patients with coronavirus or individuals with other conditions that would otherwise have been unable to access NHS care due to capacity constraints.

It means that individuals with private medical insurance, or those covered by PMI through their employer, have, in the main, been unable to access independent/private sector care.

The contract between the Government and the independent/private hospital sector has been extended for a further two months, as the Government looks to ensure there is enough intensive care capacity to deal with any potential “second wave” of COVID-19 patients, in addition to the ever-growing backlog of NHS patients waiting for routine care for cancer, orthopaedic surgery and other common conditions.

There have been criticisms at a political level, however, as much of the additional capacity has not been filled, although healthcare analysts say that the extra bandwidth is essential to prevent a potential public health crisis.

More broadly, the analysts say that UK public sector procurement is showing “tentative” signs of recovery, with 18% more opportunities published in May than the month prior.

A quarter of COVID-19 contracts were awarded to new suppliers, the researchers say.

The research is available here.