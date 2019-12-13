Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

People who plan their death ‘live longer’

Three quarters of patients with advance care plans were alive a year later
Emily Perryman 13th December 2019

People who plan their death end up living longer, a study suggests. 

The research, published in BMJ Supportive and Palliative Care, compared two groups of patients, all of whom were terminally ill. 

It found that those involved in “advance care planning” – setting out whether they would want treatment to prolong life or where to spend their last days – had significantly longer survival.

The Danish study of 202 terminally ill patients found that 73% of those with advance care plans were alive a year later. This compared with 57% of those who had not taken such steps. 

The differences were particularly marked among patients with diseases other than cancer. 

Researchers said patients who had conversations with their doctors about the fact they were dying might be more likely to reject high-risk treatments.

For example, treatments such as steroids, taken in the hope they would extend life, could actually reduce survival, particularly in those suffering serious lung diseases, they said.

Among the patients without cancer, nine in 10 of those involved in advanced care planning were alive a year later, compared with two thirds of those who had not.

Advance care plans can also involve setting out spiritual or religious beliefs, practical beliefs or planning a funeral. 

The researchers at Aarhus University Hospital, in Denmark, said the study was relatively small and called for further research. 

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc