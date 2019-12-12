Patients waiting up to four months to see a physiotherapist

Patients in England are waiting up to four months for NHS physiotherapy appointments, figures suggest.

Freedom of Information requests sent by business health specialists Equipsme reveals patients are waiting an average of 45 days for routine appointments and 18 days for urgent appointments.

These figures are up from 42 days and 16 days, respectively, two years ago.

In 21 of the 106 NHS Trusts which responded to the request and held the data, patients had to wait for over two months (60 days) for a routine appointment.

Patients referred to East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust faced the longest wait of four months (132 days) for routine appointments in the year to April 2019, compared to two months (77 days) two years previously. Patients referred for an urgent appointment were seen within an average of 34 days. The trust has seen a 15% increase in patient referrals in the past two years.

The Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had the longest waiting list for urgent appointments, with 54 days between referral and first appointment.

The shortest wait for physiotherapy was in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, where 27,154 patients waited an average of 14 days for a routine appointment and just one day for an urgent appointment.

Chartered physiotherapist Sammy Margo warned that pains or injuries that require physiotherapy treatment can turn into long-term health problems if left untreated.

“Those acute injuries can become chronic problems,” she said. “Ongoing pain and the consequent reduced mobility may mean the start of deteriorating health, for example if it leads to an inactive lifestyle which increases the risk of obesity and heart disease.”

Equipsme managing director and founder Matthew Reed said bone, joint and muscle problems are the second biggest cause of people being too unwell to work – second only to minor illnesses such as coughs and colds.

“These waiting times should be of concern to any business that wants a healthy workforce just as much as they should concern politicians,” he added.

NHS Scotland reports that 44.9% of patients referred for physiotherapy treatment were seen within four weeks between April and June 2019. In Wales, 63% of patients were seen within four weeks in September, the most recent figures available.

Most patients require a referral from their GP to see a physiotherapist, with the appointment taking place at a hospital. However, some regions have been moved onto a new a system to allow patients to make an initial appointment with a physiotherapist based in GP practices.

The government intends to roll these out nationally under the NHS Long Term Plan.

Of the trusts that currently offer or are piloting physiotherapy appointments within GP surgeries, the average waiting time was not much lower. Patients waited 44 days for routine and 16 days for urgent appointments.