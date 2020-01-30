Parkside Private Hospital opens refurbished day surgery unit

Unit has 12 pods that aim to increase patient comfort and privacy

Wimbledon-based Parkside Private Hospital has opened a new state-of-the-art day surgery unit following a £2.7m refurbishment project.

The unit has 12 private pods for patients undergoing planned day case surgical procedures, as well as a new contemporary reception and waiting area for family.

Phil Bates, hospital director at Parkside Private Hospital, said the hospital has moved away from open-plan accommodation to spacious pods that will increase patient comfort and enhance privacy and dignity.

“Patients coming to Parkside for day surgery will really benefit from this attractive new environment and our new reception area,” he added.

The redevelopment aims to complement existing facilities at Parkside Private Hospital, which include high-tech diagnostic imaging services, GP surgery, ophthalmology and orthopaedic surgery.

The hospital provides a wide range of outpatient and inpatient treatment and surgery, from mole removal to hip replacement.

It also offers cutting-edge medical treatment including the pioneering Mako robotic-arm system for hip and knee replacement.

The refurbished day unit was opened by businesswoman, sporting executive and star of BBC One’s The Apprentice, Baroness Karren Brady (pictured right with hospital director Phil Bates).

“Coming to hospital can often be a worrying time and it’s fantastic to know that patients and visitors coming to the hospital can enjoy these superbly enhanced facilities,” said Baroness Brady. “It’s exactly the sort of environment you want to be in as a patient, and there should be no doubt that Parkside Hospital will give people an exceptional service.”

There is ongoing work to redevelop the hospital’s front entrance and reception area.