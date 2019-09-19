Parents missing work due to injuries suffered when playing with the kids

Bupa has launched a guide to help mums and dads play safely

Two in five parents are injured while playing with their children and they can expect an average of five injuries before their child reaches the age of 10, a survey shows.

The research from Bupa UK Insurance calculates that more than 13 million working days have been lost to play time strains and sprains.

Common causes of injuries include lifting their children onto play equipment (22%), running after their children (20%) or being “played on” (19%).

Others reported injuring themselves at school sports days, on bouncy castles and by going down a child’s slide.

Although a significant number of parents have experienced injuries including sprains and strains, back and neck pain, pulled muscles or even broken bones, just 15% have spoken to a specialist.

Over a third (37%) of those didn’t see a doctor reported being too busy. Instead of seeking medical advice, a quarter (23%) are patching themselves up with painkillers or just waiting for the pain to pass (14%).

Bupa UK Insurance has released a new guide designed to keep parents injury-free.

Dr Damian McClelland, clinical director for musculoskeletal services at Bupa UK Insurance, said he has seen his fair share of parents suffering serious injuries such as shoulder dislocations and fractures resulting in time off work and, in some cases, surgery.

“Suffering an injury can be disruptive for parents looking after active young children, and our guide aims to help mums and dads ensure they’re not risking their health during playtime,” he added.