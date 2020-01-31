Over-55s want government to rethink social care for the older population

Nine in 10 (93%) over-55s believe the government needs to seriously rethink how it manages and funds social care for older people in the UK.

The research from Audley Group, a retirement housing provider, found this figure dropped only slightly to 87% when looking at all of those over age 18.

Eight in ten (82%) do not think the resources are in place to support a growing older population and the same proportion believe the UK’s attitudes towards care of those in later life need to change.

The number of over-75s is predicted to double in the next 30 years, however 88% of over-55s believe there aren’t provisions in place to support this growing elderly population.

Less than a third (29%) of over 55s are comfortable that they are financially prepared for their future care needs, with three in five (61%) saying they worry about how they will fund future social care if they need it.

Only a third (32%) trust that the state will provide for them financially if they have care needs in later life.

Nick Sanderson, Audley Group’s chief executive, argued that inaction from the government and ever-increasing delays on the social care green paper has meant the public has lost trust that a suitable solution will be offered.

“Boris Johnson has publicly committed to solving the social care crisis, and we need to see his words put into action and genuine change implemented,” he said. “A first step here is removing the need for people to go to hospital and in turn cutting the strain on the social care system.”