Only half of Brits are happy at work

Flexi-hours is the perk most valued by UK professionals

Just over half (54%) of UK professionals are happy at work, a poll suggests.

The survey of 9,000 people from recruiter Robert Walters, which assessed workers’ happiness based on pay, workplace perks, longevity in a job and job satisfaction, found levels of happiness rose to 70% in the West Midlands and 64% in the East Midlands.

In contrast, just 46% of people in the North East and Wales and 56% of Londoners enjoy where they work.

Three quarters of professionals said pay is important to personal job satisfaction, and on average 40% are satisfied that their pay is an accurate reflection of the work that they do.

Regions that fall below the national average for pay satisfaction are London, Wales, South East, East of England and Scotland – where only a third of workers are happy with their pay.

Lucy Bisset, director of Robert Walters North West, said fair pay allows an employee to feel valued, feel financially stable and fulfil passions outside of work.

“Compensation says a lot about the job and the company and so benchmarking yourself against industry standard is key to protecting your employer value proposition,” she added.

The survey also found just 33% of workers said their current employer’s workplace perks suit their needs. London came out top, with 45% stating their company’s perks fit the bill, whereas less than a quarter of workers in Wales are happy with their perks.

Habiba Khatoon, director of Robert Walters Midlands, said perks show workers that an employer cares about their wellbeing – both inside the office and outside of it.

Flexi-hours is the standout perk most valued by Brits, with 56% stating that this appeals to them the most. This was followed by training opportunities (43%), bonus schemes (28%), remote working capabilities (25%) and private healthcare (19%).

On the other hand, a modern and contemporary office (5%), team socials (7%), discount (11%) and travel opportunities (11%) were some of the lowest ranking perks.