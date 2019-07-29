Only 40% of firms doing enough to boost worker resilience

A third blame stress on the way the company operates

Employers in the UK need to do more to increase resilience among workers, a report from MetLife UK suggests.

Research for the report found 57% of employers said they have increased the focus on helping staff build resilience, but just 40% believe they are doing enough.

Nearly two out of three (66%) said organisational resilience has to be driven by the company’s leadership.

Meanwhile, more than a third (34%) of employers said workplace stress is being caused by the way their company operates.

The report also highlights a difference in views between employees and employers – just 37% of employees believe their employer was honest at the recruitment stage about the demands on staff, while more than half (56%) of HR leaders believe the stress risks are made clear.

However, the report shows there has been progress in addressing the issue of workplace stress with 64% of employees saying their organisation now offers support compared with 51% when MetLife first researched the issue in 2014.

Adrian Matthews, employee benefits director for MetLife UK, said despite views from management that they are taking action, it is clear that more needs to be done.

“This shouldn’t deter employers. Whilst some programmes come with a cost, many initiatives can be created and implemented that do not,” he added.

Strategies outlined in the report include focusing on the role of the line manager and recognising the pressures they are under by supporting them with training and employee assistance programmes.