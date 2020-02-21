OneFamily joins the Association of Financial Mutuals

Trade body’s members now have more than 10 million customers

Friendly society OneFamily has become the latest member of the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM).

The addition of OneFamily means the trade body’s 50-plus members now have a customer base in excess of 10 million.

OneFamily is owned by its 2.1 million members and creates investment, mortgage and insurance products.

Martin Shaw, chief executive of the AFM, said OneFamily has been one of the leading players in the provision of investment and other financial needs for families in recent years.

“Like all other AFM members, OneFamily also re-invests profits back into the business for the long-term benefit of customers, and supports the local communities it operates in,” he added.

Teddy Nyahasha, chief executive of OneFamily, said there has been a shift in the cultural climate over the last few years, with people starting to place a greater importance on doing what’s right for others.

“I’m delighted that we are joining the AFM. With our shared values we stand in a good position to show what can be done when you put the customer first, both for that customer and the industry in general,” he added.