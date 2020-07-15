One million smokers in UK have quit during the pandemic, with younger people giving up in higher numbers than older ones, research suggests.

A further 440,000 people have tried to give up smoking during the pandemic, according to the study, for charity Action on Smoking Health (ASH).

The study, carried out with University College London, showed that around 17% of smokers aged between 16 and 29 have quit, compared with 7% of over-50s.

There are an estimated 7.4 million smokers in the UK and a spokesman for ASH said that Government advice that says they may be at risk of more severe symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraging huge numbers to quit the habit.

ASH Chief Executive Deborah Arnott said: “Over a million smokers have succeeded in stopping smoking since COVID-19 hit Britain.

But she said the figure was “still nearly five times as many who have carried on smoking”.

The figures – more than 10,000 people were surveyed from mid-April to late June – were released by ASH to support a new campaign it has launched in an effort to reach out to those who want to quit but have not yet succeeded.

The ASH spokesman said that the campaign is being launched after the charity successfully targeted areas with high smoking rates such as the North East and Greater Manchester.