Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

One million people miss GP appointments every month

No-shows cost the health service £200m a year
Emily Perryman 15th January 2020

More than one million people fail to turn up to GP appointments every month at a cost of more than £200m a year, figures show.

From June to November last year, a record 7.8m patients in England did not attend their appointment, according to NHS Digital data published by the Sunday Times.

On average, there are 42,822 no-shows each day.

About half were to see doctors and half for nurses or other healthcare professionals.

At an average cost of £30 per GP appointment, the problem costs around £20m a month for missed doctors’ appointments alone.

Two years ago, one in 25 patients missed appointments, but this has now risen to more than one in 20.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said in many cases missed appointments will be simple human error, however they can also indicate something more serious, such as underlying mental health issues.

Lucy Watson, chairwoman of the Patients Association, told the newspaper it was “striking” that no-shows and A&E attendance were going up rapidly at the same time.

“The NHS needs to investigate these relationships,” she said. “How many of these missed appointments are, for instance, because the patient’s condition has worsened during their long wait, and they have had to seek emergency treatment?”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc