One in four cancer patients experience ‘avoidable’ diagnosis delays

One in four cancer patients experience a delay to their diagnosis that could have been avoided, a study shows.

The analysis of national cancer registry data of around 14,300 people diagnosed with cancer in England in one year found that nearly 3,400 patients experienced a delay that could have been avoided.

Half of these patients waited around two months longer to be diagnosed compared with those who didn’t have an avoidable delay.

Overall, 13% of avoidable delays happened before the patient saw their GP and 38% happened after the GP referred them to hospital.

The other half (49%) happened while the patient was being assessed by the GP surgery, including waiting for tests to be done and results to be sent back.

Long waiting times for tests were responsible for a quarter of all avoidable delays across GP surgeries and hospitals, according to the study by Cancer Research UK.

Patients with pre-existing conditions were more likely to experience an avoidable delay, which the researchers suggested could be because it can be difficult to distinguish between symptoms that could be attributed to another health condition and those that could be an indicator of cancer.

Ruth Swann, lead author and Cancer Research UK’s senior cancer information analyst, said there is a good opportunity to significantly reduce delays by cutting the time it takes for patients to have tests done.

“We need more research to develop and evaluate new diagnostic tests for patients with vague symptoms and a better way to manage them,” she added.

Over the last few years, GPs have been referring more patients with suspected cancer symptoms earlier, but hospitals do not always have the staff to meet the growing number of patients.

One in 10 diagnostic posts are vacant in the UK and thousands more will be needed in the future.

More than 363,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the UK, and this will increase to over 500,000 by 2035.

Sara Hiom, Cancer Research UK’s director of early diagnosis, said: “Trying to find cancer in people with a range of symptoms and other conditions is very complicated. And while NHS doctors and nurses are doing everything they can to see patients quickly, the NHS is experiencing a staffing crisis. There simply aren’t enough people in the NHS to read scans or report tests swiftly.”