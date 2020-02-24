Number of Europeans with dementia set to double by 2050

Almost two million people will have dementia in the UK alone

Despite a marked reduction in the prevalence of dementia across Europe, the number of people with the disease is set to double by 2050, a report claims.

The study by Alzheimer Europe reveals that across men and women and most age groups, there has been a reduction in the prevalence of dementia over the past 10 years.

There are an estimated 7.85 million people living with dementia in the European Union, which is a significant reduction from earlier estimates of 8.79 million.

Women continue to be disproportionately affected by dementia with 6,650,228 women and 3,130,449 men living with dementia in Europe.

However, the report predicts the number of people with dementia in Europe and the UK will almost double by 2050 – increasing to 14.3 million in the European Union and 18.8 million in the wider European region.

In the UK alone, population growth among the over 65s means the number of people with dementia is set to increase from more than a million in 2018 to just under two million by 2050, representing nearly 2.7% of the population.

Jean Georges, Alzheimer Europe’s executive director, said healthier lifestyles, better education and improved control of cardiovascular risk factors seem to have contributed to a reduction of the prevalence of dementia.

“However, our report also demonstrates that the number of people living with the condition is set to increase substantially in the years ahead, which will only place greater pressure on care and support services unless better ways of treating and preventing dementia are identified,” he warned.

Georges said governments must ensure their health and care systems are ready to meet this demand and that greater investments in research into the treatment and prevention of dementia are needed.