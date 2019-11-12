Number of elderly denied home care to soar 40% in a decade

Charity says care should be free at the point of use

The number of elderly people denied help in the home is set to soar by 40% in the next decade, a charity has warned.

According to Age UK, one in seven elderly people are currently struggling without help to carry out everyday tasks such as washing and dressing.

The overall number is set to rise from 1.5 million now to 2.1 million by 2030 if current trends continue, it said.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, argued that the figures have been getting worse for the last few years “as governments dither over how to overhaul a system of care that everyone agrees is no longer fit for purpose.”

The charity is calling for care free at the point of use for anyone with at least “moderate” needs, under standardised national eligibility thresholds.

It said at least £8bn needs to be invested over the next two years, the Telegraph reports.

Abrahams suggested a “shared national pot” with care free at the point of use, along the lines of the NHS, would provide people with reassurance the state would be there if they needed it.

“Not having to worry about struggling alone, or being forced to sell your home to fund sky-high bills if at some point in your life you begin to need care, is a huge prize that would benefit us all,” she said.