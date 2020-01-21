Nuffield Health outsources occ health to Health Partners

Move aims to help Nuffield grow its connected health contracts

Nuffield Health has entered into a partnership to outsource its occupational health services to Health Partners.

The private hospital and gym operator said the partnership will enable it to scale its occupational health service and increase its connected health offering to corporate clients.

Nuffield Health will become Health Partners’ preferred supplier for all health and wellbeing related referrals to their clients, including health assessments, physiotherapy and emotional wellbeing.

Health Partners, formerly Duradiamond Healthcare, is clinically led and focuses entirely on delivering occupational health.

Chris Blackwell-Frost, chief customer officer at Nuffield Health, said the provider’s ambition is to grow its connected health contracts with corporate clients and provide a best in market proposition.

“Given the specialist and complex requirements of occupational health services we have entered into a strategic partnership with one of the market leaders in occupational health, Health Partners,” he explained.

Andrew Noble, managing director at Health Partners, added: “We are excited to enter into this partnership as Nuffield Health’s approach truly reflects our own values and commitment to workplace wellbeing.”