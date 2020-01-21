Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

Nuffield Health outsources occ health to Health Partners

Move aims to help Nuffield grow its connected health contracts

Nuffield Health has entered into a partnership to outsource its occupational health services to Health Partners.

The private hospital and gym operator said the partnership will enable it to scale its occupational health service and increase its connected health offering to corporate clients.

Nuffield Health will become Health Partners’ preferred supplier for all health and wellbeing related referrals to their clients, including health assessments, physiotherapy and emotional wellbeing.

Health Partners, formerly Duradiamond Healthcare, is clinically led and focuses entirely on delivering occupational health.  

Chris Blackwell-Frost, chief customer officer at Nuffield Health, said the provider’s ambition is to grow its connected health contracts with corporate clients and provide a best in market proposition. 

“Given the specialist and complex requirements of occupational health services we have entered into a strategic partnership with one of the market leaders in occupational health, Health Partners,” he explained.

Andrew Noble, managing director at Health Partners, added: “We are excited to enter into this partnership as Nuffield Health’s approach truly reflects our own values and commitment to workplace wellbeing.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc