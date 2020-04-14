Patients needing rehabilitation with be connected to one of 550 chartered physiotherapists

Nuffield Health, the independent sector hospital and wellbeing provider, has launched an online physiotherapy service designed to continue to support patients during the coronavirus.

In a partnership with Physitrack, the global patient connectivity and telehealth provider, The Nuffield Health My Physio App will connect patients needing rehabilitation with one of its 550 chartered physiotherapists.

Together, Nuffield Health and Physitrack will deliver remote online patient engagement, outcomes tracking and telehealth via custom mobile and web apps to Nuffield Health’s 330,000 patients across the UK.

Available on the App Store and Google Play, the new remote service is available to individuals with private medical insurance or those who wish to self-fund treatment.

Martin Fidock, Head of Commercial and Operational Development at Nuffield Health, said: “The delivery of our Nuffield Health My Physio App will allow our chartered physiotherapists to continue to provide expert diagnosis, advice and rehabilitation to manage patient recovery in the comfort of their own home.”