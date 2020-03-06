NHS prescription charges are increasing by 15p from £9 to £9.15 from 1 April 2020, the government has announced.

The cost of prescription pre-payment certificates (PPCs) will also be increased, with three-month PPCs rising by 55p to £29.65 and 12-month PPCs increasing by £1.90 to £105.90 in line with inflation.

Charges for wigs and fabric supports will also be increased to reflect inflation.

A surgical brassiere will cost £30.05, abdominal or spinal support £45.35, stock modacrylic wig £74.15, partial human hair wig £196.40 and full bespoke human hair wig £287.20.