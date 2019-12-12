Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

NHS hospitals pay out £600m compensation for diagnosis failures

Cancer diagnosis errors cost the NHS £33.4m over the past three years
Emily Perryman 12th December 2019

NHS hospitals have paid out almost £600m in compensation to patients in the last three years for failing to diagnose them correctly. 

Overall there have been 4,097 payouts totalling £583m – the equivalent of 26 settled claims every week.

Included among the total are 399 cases where hospital doctors failed to spot signs of cancer, which cost the NHS £33.4m at an average of almost £90,000 each.

The data from NHS Resolution reveals last year’s compensation payments to victims of any type of delayed or misdiagnosis reached a new record of £237m, a rise of 23% from the previous year.

The hospital with the worst record for misdiagnosis payouts over the last three years was Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which paid out £13m, according to the figures published by the Daily Mail.

Patients can sue for negligence if medics have misinterpreted medical data such as scan results, biopsies or blood tests. Cases can also be brought where a delay was made in making the diagnosis due to administrative mistakes or general hospital delays.

Peter Walsh, chief executive of the patient safety charity Action against Medical Accidents, said shortages of appropriate staff and the need to update and make better use of technology to aid diagnosis would help enormously.

“Many GP practices do not make use of available software for example and many scanners need updating in hospitals,” he added. “These are some of the reasons why the UK lags behind many other developed countries in diagnosing and treating cancer successfully for instance. Major investment in staff and technology is needed.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS performed 33 million diagnostic tests over the last three years, including six million urgent cancer tests, meaning incidents like these are thankfully extremely rare.”

