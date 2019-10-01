NHS hospital investment ‘not enough’

Six new large hospitals will be built by 2025

A £2.8bn investment into NHS hospitals is just the start of what the health service requires, medical leaders have said.

The government has revealed a new programme of investment in health infrastructure, including capital to build new hospitals, modernise the primary care estate, invest in new diagnostics and technology and help eradicate critical safety issues in the NHS estate.

Six new large hospitals aim to be delivered by 2025 and a further 21 schemes have been given the go-ahead with the seed funding they need to develop their business cases, with the aim of delivering between 2025 and 2030.

In total, the programme involves more than 40 hospital building projects.

The six trusts getting funding to develop new hospitals are Barts Health Trust, Epsom and St Helier Trust, West Hertfordshire Trust, Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust, University Hospitals of Leicester Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the NHS badly needs more capital funding to invest in new buildings, equipment and to deal with a maintenance backlog that now stands at £6bn.

He said the announcement will bring vital investment in some key areas of the country but that it represents the start and not the end of what is required.

“We will need to see more detail shortly and will need to make sure any new money reaches the areas where it will make the most difference,” he stated. “Needless to say, there are many other areas of the country that also need similar capital investment and we will push for those local services to be prioritised in future roll outs.”