NFP, the property and casualty, retirement and employee benefits business, has bought HMP Insurance & Pension Advisors for an undisclosed sum.

NFP serves clients through more than 260 offices across the US and 45 international offices across the UK, Puerto Rico and Canada.

A NFP spokesman said: “With the addition of HMP, NFP further expands its reach in Europe andDestablishes a presence in the growing Irish market.”

HMP, formed in 2006 and based in Dublin, Ireland, provides employee benefits, pension and group risk advice to corporate and individual clients.

David Moore, Director of Private Client Services, and Colm Power, Director of Employee Benefits, will stay with NFP and report to Matt Pawley, Senior Vice President, international benefits consulting.

Pawley said: “Welcoming HMP is an important development for NFP’s international business and complements our continued investment in the UK. We also believe that investing in Ireland is strategically important as we continue to plan for the impact of Brexit on clients and our ability to serve them.”