NCC Group is offering “threat intelligence” free of charge to national computer emergency response teams, hospitals and national institutes of public health to help them build “cyber resilience”.

The global cyber security and risk mitigation specialist said that institutions signing up to the initiative will receive threat intelligence on hacking groups renowned for their targeted ransomware attacks.

NCC said that hospitals will be able to use information it can gather to detect cyber criminals at an early stage and take steps to improve their resilience.

You can register for the initiative here

The security specialist has put tog­­­ether a report and analysis that could help emergency response teams, hospitals and national institutes of public health bolster their systems.

The report includes: an executive briefing; “threat actor” descriptions; guidance on applying threat intelligence to organisational systems; a chronology of targeted ransomware in hospitals and health clinics; a “Technical Indicator of Compromise” pack related to targeted ransomware threat actors for deployment to institutions or national capabilities; and regular updates on threat actors over the next few months.

As well as providing the report and updates, NCC Group, with Fox-IT at its core, has brought together a team of specialist threat intelligence analysts and incident responders to answer both general and urgent questions that may arise from the content of the report.

Krijn de Mik, head of the Research and Intelligence Fusion team at Fox-IT, said: “The world’s healthcare systems are increasingly reliant on technology, and building resilience is crucial to enable individual organisations to focus on delivering care and providing guidance without disruption.

“In this challenging time we believe it is more important than ever to share the tools and knowledge that we have developed, to help global healthcare systems continue to carry out their vital work. It’s our way of saying thank you to those who are working hard to keep us safe at this time.”