The majority of Brits aged over 50 expect to live longer than average, a survey shows.

According to the Office for National Statistics, life expectancy at birth is 79.3 years for men and 82.9 years for women, while men who are 65 can expect to live until 83.6 years and women until 86 years.

However, a survey by SunLife found men over 50 think they’ll live to 83.8 on average, with three quarters thinking they’ll live until at least 80.

Almost one in three men believe they’ll live to 90 and one in 10 think they’ll hit 100.

Women over 50 think they will live to 84 on average, with four out of five thinking they’ll reach at least 80, almost a third 90 and 7.2% 100.

For those who are already 65, SunLife found that men over-estimate their life expectancy by around two years and women by five months.

Ian Atkinson, marketing director at SunLife, said most people over 50 are living healthier lives now than when they were younger, which could explain the figures.

“According to our research, 87% of people over 50 have made changes to try and live healthier lives since turning 50: 60% are eating more healthily, almost half (46%) exercise more and 21% have cut back on how much they drink,” he added.