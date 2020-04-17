Men twice as likely to die, official figures show

More than nine in 10 people dying because of coronavirus have an underlying health condition, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said that across nearly 4,000 deaths recorded in England Wales in March, when coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, 91% of those individuals had other health problems..

The most common was heart disease, followed by dementia and respiratory illness.

On average, people dying also had roughly three other health conditions.

The figures also show that men are twice as likely to die with coronavirus.

The statistics are available here.