More than half (56%) of businesses are encouraging more flexible working hours as employers change their outlook on health and wellbeing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research carried out for office management specialists also show that more than a third (36%) of businesses in London are looking to move away from the capital.

The poll, for Flexioffices, found that around a quarter (24%) of those in ‘people’ roles say that the one thing they want to change is access to more breakout spaces and communal areas.



WHAT ARE OFFICE-BASED BUSINESS OWNERS PLANNING TO DO POST-LOCKDOWN?



* 57% are looking to downsize *

* 44% are looking to downsize and encourage

employees to work remotely *

* 44% of people who currently own their office

space are looking to rent next time *

* 53% of businesses outside of London

are less inclined to move *



Source: Flexioffices

However, 23% of managing directors and senior decision-makers say price and size of office space are the most important factors when making a decision about a future office space.

The research also suggests that around three quarters (74%) of businesses have been significantly impacted as a result of COVID-19.

A fifth (21%) of respondents to the survey said that when thinking about their future office space, the size of their office space will be the most important consideration. A similar number (19%) say price and location are the key factors.

A similar number (21%) of businesses that responded to the survey are most concerned with implementing social distancing measures in the office, while slightly fewer (15%) are more concerned about the implications of implementing new technology.

Michael Dubicki, Director of Business Development at Flexioffices, said that COVID-19 has had “a profound effect” on businesses and the pandemic has asked “deeper questions of the office”.

He said: “What does the office actually do? Why do we have them? Do we need them? The pandemic has asked businesses to re-look at office space and include the perspective of how it affects people – their productivity, their wellbeing, how they interact together and engage in positive experiences.”